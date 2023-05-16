Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.90 and a 12 month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

About Definity Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.



Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

