Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $578.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.47. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 198.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

