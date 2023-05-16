Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $207,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.54. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

