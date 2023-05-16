Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.92% of Foot Locker worth $208,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

