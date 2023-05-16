Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $231.98 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of Bunge worth $231,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after acquiring an additional 153,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

