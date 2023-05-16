Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $233.66 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Albemarle worth $233,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.