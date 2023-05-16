Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,773 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,697,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $211,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

