Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $214,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after purchasing an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.