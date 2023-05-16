Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 113,803 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of ON Semiconductor worth $231,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $66,824,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

