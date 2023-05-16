Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 151,755 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,051,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $231,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

