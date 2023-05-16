Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Centene worth $247,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

