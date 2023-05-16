Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

