Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DYN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,581 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after buying an additional 114,058 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

