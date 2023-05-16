Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $56,619,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

