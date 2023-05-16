Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 6,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $16,738,384. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

