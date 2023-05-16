Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,836 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Enbridge by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,957 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 292.13%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

