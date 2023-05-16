Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

