EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) & OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Critical Contrast

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) and EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOM Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OPKO Health and EOM Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $912.55 million 1.46 -$328.40 million ($0.38) -4.53 EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

EOM Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health.

This table compares OPKO Health and EOM Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -31.92% -13.63% -9.86% EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OPKO Health and EOM Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 EOM Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

OPKO Health currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 140.31%. Given OPKO Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OPKO Health beats EOM Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its development pipeline consists of multiple programs and clinical indications at various stages of development. The company was founded by Eli Goldberger and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

