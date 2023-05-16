EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

