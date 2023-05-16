EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

