Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of HOOK opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

