Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

ARWR stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

