Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,682 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Evergy by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 340,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

