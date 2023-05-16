Evergy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Evergy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

EVRG opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Evergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

