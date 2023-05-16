EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,802 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,843,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

HLN opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

