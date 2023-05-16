EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

