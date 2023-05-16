EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 867,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

