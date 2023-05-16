EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

