EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.