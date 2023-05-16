Exchange Income Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.67.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$53.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.50. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$40.65 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.