Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,718 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

