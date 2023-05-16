Financial Review: Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hywin alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hywin and AlTi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $2.10 billion 0.08 $36.53 million N/A N/A AlTi Global $81.63 million 7.49 $8.78 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

This table compares Hywin and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global N/A -36.47% 2.53%

Risk & Volatility

Hywin has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hywin and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. Given AlTi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Hywin.

About Hywin

(Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About AlTi Global

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.