Financial Survey: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -41.20% -32.00% Onconova Therapeutics -8,391.15% -53.25% -41.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics $16.40 million 6.09 -$53.81 million ($1.88) -1.49 Onconova Therapeutics $226,000.00 109.49 -$18.96 million ($0.91) -1.30

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 295.02%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Onconova Therapeutics.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Onconova Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. The company is also developing WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

