FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.83 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

