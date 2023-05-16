FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

