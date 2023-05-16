FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.