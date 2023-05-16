FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

