FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

