FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $558,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

