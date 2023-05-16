FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $863,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

