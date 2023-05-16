FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $771,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4,330.9% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,908,000 after buying an additional 312,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

