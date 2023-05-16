FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.