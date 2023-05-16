FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,090 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

