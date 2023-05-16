FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

