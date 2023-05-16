First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 279,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.