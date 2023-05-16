First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

