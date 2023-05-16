First Trust Advisors LP Buys 18,677 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.92% of American States Water worth $99,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

