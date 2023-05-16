First Trust Advisors LP Buys 255,591 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Alliant Energy worth $90,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

