First Trust Advisors LP Buys 51,773 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of IDEX worth $97,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

