First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $93,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.